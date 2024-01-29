Jan M. Troup, Phd, Developer Of Clinical Testing With Lipidrisk

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Troup is a distinguished professional with an illustrious career spanning over 45 years, marked by significant contributions to the field of analytical methods and technology.

Academically, his journey began at Eastern Michigan University, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. Driven by a passion for scientific exploration, he furthered his academic pursuits at Ohio University, obtaining a Master's Degree in Chemistry. However, it was at Texas A&M University that he reached the pinnacle of his academic journey, earning a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Inorganic, Physical, and Analytical Chemistry in 1974.

In 1973, Dr. Troup founded Molecular Structure Corporation (MSC), a groundbreaking initiative that would become the world's first single crystal x-ray crystallographic service company. Over the years, MSC flourished under his leadership, expanding to two offices in Europe and boasting a remarkable 60% world market share in single crystal x-ray crystallographic services and equipment by 1996. His visionary approach and dedication propelled MSC to success, establishing it as a key player in the scientific community. MSC became the model for X-ray crystallographic service departments in universities and companies worldwide.

Undeterred by his achievements, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to embark on new ventures. In 2001, he founded LipidLabs, Inc., introducing the Lipoprotein Particle Profile (LPP). This innovative approach to lipoprotein testing, an advanced replacement for cholesterol testing, gained recognition and, in January 2006, SpectraCell Laboratories acquired LipidLabs, Inc. He continued to contribute to the field as the Director of Lipid Science until 2018.

Ever the pioneer, Dr. Troup's quest for advancement did not cease. In 2016, he established LipidRisk, LLC, dedicated to exploring novel methods for detecting lipoprotein risk factors. This ongoing pursuit of cutting-edge solutions is showcased through LipidRisk, a platform that reflects his commitment to advancing the understanding of lipoprotein-related risks.

Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, the doctor is recognized as an author of 50 scientific publications, primarily in the realm of synthetic inorganic chemistry.