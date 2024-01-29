The Whiteboard Academy PV

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Hyderabad, Telangana Jan 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The Whiteboard Academy proudly announces the new batch for PV-Pro, an all-encompassing Pharmacovigilance Training and Internship program designed to provide in-depth and practical education in the field.

The course, spanning 3 months, offers a perfect combination of theoretical learning and hands-on experience, inviting aspiring professionals to 'Learn - Practice - Experience - Master' the intricacies of Pharmacovigilance. Conducted in a virtual classroom setup, this program caters to the surging demand for trained pharmacovigilance associates.

Pharmacovigilance, a critical branch of pharmacological science, focuses on detecting, assessing, and preventing adverse effects of drugs throughout their lifecycle. From drug research and development to post-marketing surveillance, ensuring drug safety remains a pivotal task involving regulatory authorities, pharmaceutical industries, and prescribing physicians.

The course curriculum encompasses a comprehensive overview and hands-on training in Pharmacovigilance processes, including case assessment, data entry, medical coding, and narrative writing. It delves into global pharmacovigilance regulations, safety database management, signal detection, risk management among other critical facets.