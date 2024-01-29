Eastern Platinum Limited Announces Participation In 121 Mining Investment Conference In Cape Town

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment Cape Town can register for a free pass here:

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of platinum group metal (“PGM”) and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limb (Crocodile River Mine) and eastern limb (Kennedy's Vale/Spitzkop, Mareesburg) of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam.

For additional information, please contact:

Eastern Platinum Limited

Wylie Hui

Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

(604) 800-8200

...



