Teton Advisors, Inc.: Invitation To The Microcap Conference

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Greenwich, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Teton Advisors, Inc. (OTCQX: TETAA), a specialist in smaller company investing, will be participating in The Microcap Conference , which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Marc Gabelli will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here .

Members of the Teton Advisors, Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Teton Advisors, Inc.

Teton Advisors, Inc. is a specialist in smaller company investing, serving a diverse client base of institutional, high net worth and mutual fund investors under brands including Teton Westwood, Gabelli and Keeley. The company was founded on a commitment to uncover value by focusing on companies that are misunderstood or ignored by the market utilizing methodologies developed by investment pioneers Mario Gabelli and John L. Keeley, Jr. As active, fundamental investors, the Teton portfolio teams think independently and focus on identifying short-term market inefficiencies to generate long-term alpha. Teton's investment professionals share in the belief that being different is the cornerstone to discovering hidden value in equities. The Teton time tested investment approaches can help set apart your client portfolios, delivering differentiated attributes to round out a broader portfolio. From modest beginnings over 40 years ago, to today, The Disciplined Discovery of Value(TM) shapes the cornerstone for our clients' long-term success.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

SOURCE: DealFlow Events