MGR Workforce Pioneers A New Era In On-Demand Staffing Services

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / MGR Workforce, a division of the MGR Group, announces its expansion and technological advancements in on-demand staffing services. Celebrating over 25 years of excellence, the company has evolved from a construction staffing pioneer to a versatile provider across various sectors.

Founded by CEO Graziano Roti, MGR Workforce initially identified a gap in the quality of temporary labor within the construction sector. Roti's vision was not only to fill this gap but to elevate temporary staffing to the level of a respected trade. Today, MGR Workforce, alongside MGR Construction Service, MGR Property Management, and Office Suite Plus, boasts a collective value exceeding $20 million in 2024.

Roti, disenchanted with the industry's practice of supplying "warm bodies" for crucial roles, embarked on a mission with just a truck and a cellphone. His goal: to dignify temporary labor. "Our aim was to make temp labor respected, akin to a trade," says Roti. "We wanted to change the narrative around temporary staffing by providing quality, skilled workers who are right for the job."

MGR expanded into carpentry, bricklaying, and other trades, alongside managing over 1000 homes and commercial projects, which established it as a leader in the construction industry. The formation of MGR Workforce marked a significant milestone, extending services to a variety of industries , including manufacturing staffing , warehouse staffing , finance, waste management, transportation, and hospitality, to name a few. Servicing a prestigious clientele, including several Fortune 500 companies, MGR Workforce caters to a comprehensive range of staffing needs. Their popular offerings include industrial labor, drivers, forklift operators, pickers and packers, container loaders, clerical staff, retail workers, and both skilled and general labor.

Graziano Roti reflects on the company's journey: "Starting from on-site labor packages in construction, we've expanded into real estate and land development, catering to Fortune 500 companies. Our 'Trade of Labour' package solidified our reputation as not just a staffing provider but a partner invested in the success of both our clients and our workers."

Innovative technology is at the heart of MGR Workforce's operations. Their user-friendly app and website streamline the staffing process, offering real-time tracking of workers, digital timesheet management, and customized onboarding with interactive videos and quizzes. It also serves as a portal for employment records, tax information, and essential training materials which can be customized for each client. Geo-fencing technology in the app ensures that workers can only check in upon arriving at the job site, and provides clients with transparent and precise workforce tracking. This technological edge, combined with exceptional customer service and rigorous vetting by industry-experienced human resource professionals, sets MGR Workforce apart.

Its on-site management service is a game-changer, offering clients operational managers and worker supervision, allowing them to focus on their core business.

MGR Group's impact extends beyond business. Roti's philanthropic endeavors include founding and funding FreeMealHelp, which provided over 80,000 meals during the pandemic. The group's support also reaches the sports world, having sponsored several MMA fighters like Jake Shields, Johny Hendricks, Sam Stout, and the Korean Zombie.

"We're growing, and it's not just about getting bigger. It's about fundamentally changing the nature of staffing," explains Graziano Roti, CEO of MGR Workforce. "We're doing more than filling job positions, we're creating connections between skilled talent and the right opportunities across a range of industries. This growth is a reflection of our dedication to quality, innovation, and really understanding the diverse needs across the staffing spectrum. As we venture into new sectors and form new partnerships, our commitment is unwavering: to help businesses and workers thrive together, setting new standards in the world of staffing."

MGR Workforce, part of the MGR Group, has been a leader in providing temporary staffing solutions since its inception over 25 years ago. With a focus on the construction industry and expanding to a diverse range of sectors, MGR Workforce is committed to delivering quality labor and exceptional service. Their innovative approach, coupled with a deep understanding of the staffing needs across industries, positions them as a key player in the North American market. Learn more at

