Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman To Host Mind-Bending Medicines SXSW 2024 Meet Up

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / On Sunday, March 10th, renowned psychiatrist, clinical neuroscientist, and bestselling author, Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D . will host a thought-provoking SXSW 2024 Meet Up that will delve into the fascinating world of Mind-Bending Medicines .

As cannabis, psychedelics, and other mind-altering drugs become more widely accessible, join Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman , a world-leading scientist and expert in brain health & longevity and neuro psychotherapeutics, in exploring the therapeutic promises, and potential perils, of these mind-bending medicines.

More than just a lecture, Dr. Lieberman's Mind-Bending Medicines SXSW 2024 Meet Up will offer like minded SXSW-goers a chance to explore, unpack, and discuss the latest scientific research and therapeutic applications of mind-altering substances, along their potential perils, while considering their rightful role in society and medicine.

Mind-Bending Medicines will be held on Sunday, March 10th at the JW Marriott in Austin from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and promises to be a vibrant gathering where fellow explorers can connect and engage in lively discussions, and where diverse perspectives and experiences can intertwine.

Cannabis: Delve into the science behind the buzz, from its therapeutic benefits in treating ailments like anxiety and chronic pain, to the ongoing concerns about addiction and cognitive effects on youth and vulnerable populations. Psychedelics, Hallucinogens, and Beyond: Examine the therapeutic potential of mystical medicines such as psilocybin, DMT, LSD, and ketamine in treating depression, PTSD, and even existential distress-and what mysteries researchers are still working to unlock.

Explore the cutting-edge science behind mind-bending medicines with a leading expert in psychedelic neuroscience.

Engage in open and honest discussions about their potential benefits and risks. Connect with a like-minded community of curious individuals.

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Location: JW Marriott, Brazos Room, Austin, Texas

About Jeffrey Lieberman, M.D.

Clinical neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and author of Malady of the Mind: Schizophrenia and the Path to Prevention , Dr. Jeffrey A. Lieberman's groundbreaking research on the neurobiology & pharmacology of behavioral brain disorders has advanced our understanding & treatment of mental illness, and pioneered a transformative strategy for the early detection & prevention of schizophrenia. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and recipient of the Lieber Prize for Schizophrenia Research from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the American Psychiatric Association's Adolf Meyer Award, and the Research Award from the National Alliance of Mental Illness, among others. Named as one of Research's Best Scientists in the World in 2022 and 2023, Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman's research has been published in upwards of 800 scientific articles, and cited more than 100,000 times by leading scientists and medical researchers around the world. A frequent public spokesperson on mental illness and psychiatry, Dr. Lieberman has contributed to health care policy and federal legislation - including the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and the Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act-to improve access and quality of mental health care while reducing the stigma associated with mental illness. His 2015 book, Shrinks: The Untold Story of Psychiatry , became the basis for the four-part PBS series, Mysteries of Mental Illness . To learn more, visit and follow Dr. Lieberman on LinkedIn . For press inquiries, contact: [email protected] .

