MBM Capital Completes Growth Investment In Juristat, Inc.

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / MBM Capital, which exclusively invests in venture-backed tech companies and propelling them to profitability, acquired a controlling interest in Juristat, Inc this week. Juristat is a growing SaaS company in the intellectual property sector, with over 95 law firms and corporate clients, including 7 of the top 10 largest patent law firms.

"With the dramatic changes in IP over the last decade, companies and law firms need cheaper, faster and more accurate ways to prosecute patents, and Juristat is that solution" said Arun Mittal, MBM Managing Partner.

MBM is backing the existing team consisting of ex-lawyers, product managers and engineers, led by CEO Drew Winship, who is also a patent attorney. Founded in 2012 by Drew Winship and Robert Ward, Juristat is a leading provider of USPTO patent data analytics software and workflow tools that increase law firm and in-house counsel productivity while reducing error rates. Juristat's platform delivers strong ROI to a growing roster of clients in all segments of patent prosecution, including technology, software/AI, semiconductors, chemical engineering and biology. The primary focus of the partnership with MBM is to accelerate capital efficient revenue growth through investments in operations and product enhancements.

Winship commented, "MBM Capital's investment will enable us to advance our exciting product roadmap, continue to provide white-glove service levels to clients and deliver high client ROI."

"Juristat has deep industry domain expertise and is a leader in data driven patent workflow automation, with an exciting product roadmap which was built by, and in collaboration with, clients and practitioners," said Mittal.

Lauren Bonner, Managing Partner, MBM Capital, added, "Juristat has grown remarkably over the last decade, and we're excited to partner with Drew and his team to accelerate the next phase of growth."

About MBM Capital

MBM Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that invests in and recapitalizes overlooked venture backed technology companies that have product market fit and growing revenue. We invest in companies where capital, operational changes and go-to-market excellence can deliver capital efficient growth and attractive outcomes for our partner companies, management teams and investors.

MBM Capital is focused on the future of work, SaaS, fintech and consumer businesses. MBM Capital's founding partners and extended team previously worked in senior roles at Bridgewater, 1/0 Capital, Shinsei Bank, Stonecastle Partners, Better and Klarna, where they developed their performance oriented operating philosophy and investment thesis.

Read more about MBM Capital at or contact us at [email protected] .

About Juristat

Juristat Inc. is a leading provider of patent analytics and workflow automation solutions to major IP law firms and corporations in the U.S. The Company's solutions allow clients to more efficiently and effectively analyze and prosecute patent filings.

For more information on Juristat, please visit or contact Danielle Hohmeier at [email protected] .

SOURCE: MBM Capital



