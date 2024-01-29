Local Mattress Store Helps Those In Need, In Wake Of Recent Floods

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Yawnder Mattress Store Donating 1 Mattress for Every Mattress Sold Through February 19.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / In the wake of the recent floods that devastated parts of San Diego, Yawnder, a small, locally-owned mattress showroom, is donating mattresses to those affected by the ongoing tragedy. They have quickly realized the need is greater than their resources and have responded by announcing a mattress donation drive. The campaign will help flood victims get the much-needed relief and the dignity of a bed to sleep on during this time as well as activate the community to come together. Details can be found at yawnder/community

"Our community has been hit hard by these floods, and we at Yawnder felt compelled to do something to help," said Catherine and Ben Trapskin, Owners of Yawnder. "Losing your possessions is incredibly stressful, and the last thing anyone needs during this difficult time is the added burden of finding a comfortable place to sleep. We hope that by providing mattresses, we can offer some comfort and relief to those who have experienced loss in the floods."

The Yawnder mattress showroom has been receiving numerous phone calls and text messages from people in the community who have either suffered a total loss of their possessions or know someone who has. Yawnder has donated a dozen mattresses so far as of Monday, but the calls for need keep coming.

As a result, they are launching a Buy-One-Give-One Mattress Drive. For every mattress purchased, Yawnder will be able to donate another to a flood-impacted family. The company will also be offering discounts on new mattress purchases for flood victims who need to replace their damaged bedding. The donation drive will run through Presidents Week. Details at yawnder/community

Yawnder is also reaching out to the community to amplify this effort. Yawnder encourages the San Diego community to come together and support their neighbors in need. Every mattress donation, no matter the size, will help bring comfort and hope to those who have been impacted by the floods.

About Yawnder: Since 2015, Ben & Catherine have tested and reviewed thousands of sleep products, sharing all our findings on yawnder . They understand mattress shopping can be confusing, so they have curated a selection of top brands in their San Diego showroom where shoppers can try them out in a relaxed, no-pressure setting. With a focus on customer service and community involvement, Yawnder is proud to be a part of the vibrant San Diego community.

Contact Information

Catherine Trapskin

Co-Founder

[email protected]

612-600-4623

SOURCE: Yawnder

View the original press release on newswire.