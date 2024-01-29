The Assistance Fund Opens New Program For Systemic Sclerosis

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Systemic Sclerosis

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with systemic sclerosis. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copayments, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses related to the condition.

Systemic sclerosis, sometimes called systemic scleroderma, is one of two major kinds of scleroderma-an inflammation of the skin and other body parts.[1] The condition is more prevalent in women and disproportionately impacts African Americans. People living with systemic sclerosis can experience blood vessel or organ damage that develops quickly.

"TAF's Systemic Sclerosis Financial Assistance Program is a testament to our shared dedication to improving the lives of people living with systemic sclerosis," said Mary Wheatley, Chief Executive Officer of the National Scleroderma Foundation. "Through the program, many families will receive not just financial assistance but peace of mind-and ultimately-hope."

"Our commitment to the systemic sclerosis community is not just financial; it's a commitment to stand with them every step of the way, advocating for a better, healthier future," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to the generosity of our donors, our Systemic Sclerosis Financial Assistance Program aims to have a transformative impact on individuals and families by ensuring they can access the treatment they need."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares or call (833) 609-7234 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares .

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 90 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped more than 190,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-threatening, chronic, or rare disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares .

Contact Information

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

[email protected]

