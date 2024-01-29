Spanish Foreign Ministry & Defence Ministry Disagree On Mission In Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spanish Defense and Foreign Ministers Margarita Robles and Jose
Manuel Albares disagreed over the kingdom's participation in the
European mission to ensure the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, Azernews reports, citing foreign mass media.
The head of the defense department made it clear that Madrid would
not participate in the operation. In turn, as Albares stated, Spain
does not plan to do this, but this does not mean that the situation
will not change in the future.
The media draws attention to the lack of coordination between
departments and the different positions of ministers in front of
one of the most serious military tasks the EU has ever faced.
As noted, the Spanish Defense Ministry considers the situation
in the Red Sea to be very dangerous with a high risk of escalation,
and the European mission has not yet been sufficiently
designated.
The Foreign Ministry advocated in some way to help ensure the
safety of navigation in the Red Sea.
Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez did not rule out
that Madrid could send liaison officers to participate in a
military operation conducted by the US-led coalition in the Red
Sea. Nevertheless, the sources of the publication in the Ministry
of Defense rejected such a possibility.
