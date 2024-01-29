Spanish Foreign Ministry & Defence Ministry Disagree On Mission In Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spanish Defense and Foreign Ministers Margarita Robles and Jose Manuel Albares disagreed over the kingdom's participation in the European mission to ensure the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, Azernews reports, citing foreign mass media.



The head of the defense department made it clear that Madrid would not participate in the operation. In turn, as Albares stated, Spain does not plan to do this, but this does not mean that the situation will not change in the future.

The media draws attention to the lack of coordination between departments and the different positions of ministers in front of one of the most serious military tasks the EU has ever faced.

As noted, the Spanish Defense Ministry considers the situation in the Red Sea to be very dangerous with a high risk of escalation, and the European mission has not yet been sufficiently designated.

The Foreign Ministry advocated in some way to help ensure the safety of navigation in the Red Sea.

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez did not rule out that Madrid could send liaison officers to participate in a military operation conducted by the US-led coalition in the Red Sea. Nevertheless, the sources of the publication in the Ministry of Defense rejected such a possibility.