China,Thailand Sign Agreement On Mutual Visa Cancellation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An agreement on mutual visa-free regime has been signed between China and Thailand. The agreement will enter into force on March 1, Azernews reports, citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

From March 1, Chinese and Thai citizens with official and ordinary passports will be allowed to enter and stay in each other's countries without a visa for up to 30 days (provided that it does not exceed 90 days in 180 days).

However, citizens who want to stay for more than 30 days to work, study, live or perform other activities that require prior authorization will have to apply for an appropriate visa in advance.