China,Thailand Sign Agreement On Mutual Visa Cancellation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An agreement on mutual visa-free regime has been signed between
China and Thailand. The agreement will enter into force on March 1, Azernews reports, citing the Chinese Foreign
Ministry.
From March 1, Chinese and Thai citizens with official and
ordinary passports will be allowed to enter and stay in each
other's countries without a visa for up to 30 days (provided that
it does not exceed 90 days in 180 days).
However, citizens who want to stay for more than 30 days to
work, study, live or perform other activities that require prior
authorization will have to apply for an appropriate visa in
advance.
