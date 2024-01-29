Qatar Energy Agrees With Excelerate On LNG Supplies To Bangladesh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qatar's state oil and gas company Qatar Energy has signed a 15-year contract with American Excelerate Energy to supply Bangladesh with up to 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually from 2026, Azernews reports, citing the company's press release.

"QatarEnergy and Excelerate Energy have signed a long-term agreement on the purchase and sale of LNG for supply to Bangladesh. According to the agreement, Excelerate will purchase up to one million tons of LNG per year from Qata rEnergy, which will be supplied to floating storage facilities and regasification plants in Bangladesh for 15 years, starting in January 2026," the statement said.

Excelerate will purchase 0.85 million tons of LNG per year in 2026-2027, and then 1 million tons annually from 2028 to 2040.