Qatar Energy Agrees With Excelerate On LNG Supplies To Bangladesh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qatar's state oil and gas company Qatar Energy has signed a
15-year contract with American Excelerate Energy to supply
Bangladesh with up to 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
annually from 2026, Azernews reports, citing the
company's press release.
"QatarEnergy and Excelerate Energy have signed a long-term
agreement on the purchase and sale of LNG for supply to Bangladesh.
According to the agreement, Excelerate will purchase up to one
million tons of LNG per year from Qata rEnergy, which will be
supplied to floating storage facilities and regasification plants
in Bangladesh for 15 years, starting in January 2026," the
statement said.
Excelerate will purchase 0.85 million tons of LNG per year in
2026-2027, and then 1 million tons annually from 2028 to 2040.
