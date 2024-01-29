Disposable Vapes To Be Banned In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK government will introduce a bill that will ban the sale
of disposable vapes in the country, Azernews reports, citing the office of the Prime Minister of the United
Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.
It is noted that the ban will be introduced against the
background of an almost nine-fold increase in the number of
teenagers aged 11 to 17 using disposable vapes over the past two
years. Sunak's office noted that currently 9% of Britons aged 11 to
15 years smoke vapes.
"The long-term health effects of vaping are unknown, but the
nicotine contained in them can be highly addictive. At the same
time, abandoning them sometimes provokes anxiety, problems with
concentration and headaches. Vapes can help adults quit smoking
cigarettes, but children should never use them," the statement
said.
It says that about 70% of Britons support the government's
initiative.
It also provides for the introduction of new fines for the sale
of vapes to minors and a ban on the sale of nicotine spiders to
persons under 18 years of age.
