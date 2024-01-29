Endangered Bulls Have Been Cloned In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Experts in China have successfully cloned the endangered Zhangmu
and Apeijiaza cattle breeds living in the Tibetan highlands in the
southwest of China, Azernwes reports, citing
Xinhua news agency.
Four male calves of each breed appeared in Yunxian County
(Chongqing Municipality, Southwestern China).
Small herds of these breeds are kept in the Tibetan Autonomous
Region of the People's Republic of China on the Qinghai-Tibetan
Plateau at an altitude of about 3.5 thousand meters above sea
level.
Earlier, Chinese media reported on the cloning of a highly
productive Holstein cow breed, which is capable of producing 18
tons of milk per year.
