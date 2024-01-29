               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Endangered Bulls Have Been Cloned In China


1/29/2024 3:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Experts in China have successfully cloned the endangered Zhangmu and Apeijiaza cattle breeds living in the Tibetan highlands in the southwest of China, Azernwes reports, citing Xinhua news agency.

Four male calves of each breed appeared in Yunxian County (Chongqing Municipality, Southwestern China).

Small herds of these breeds are kept in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau at an altitude of about 3.5 thousand meters above sea level.

Earlier, Chinese media reported on the cloning of a highly productive Holstein cow breed, which is capable of producing 18 tons of milk per year.

