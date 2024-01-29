China Permanently Stationes Four Ships Around Taiwan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chinese authorities have permanently stationed four warships
in the waters around the island of Taiwan, Azernews reports, citing Japanese newspaper
Yomiuri.
According to the newspaper, Beijing thereby expects to put
pressure on the Taipei administration in peacetime, as well as
prevent US ships from approaching the island in the event of a
conflict in the region.
In addition, according to the publication, another Chinese ship
is constantly located northwest of the disputed Senkaku Islands
(Diaoyu) in the East China Sea, the area where Japan considers its
territorial waters.
