               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China Permanently Stationes Four Ships Around Taiwan


1/29/2024 3:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chinese authorities have permanently stationed four warships in the waters around the island of Taiwan, Azernews reports, citing Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.

According to the newspaper, Beijing thereby expects to put pressure on the Taipei administration in peacetime, as well as prevent US ships from approaching the island in the event of a conflict in the region.

In addition, according to the publication, another Chinese ship is constantly located northwest of the disputed Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu) in the East China Sea, the area where Japan considers its territorial waters.

MENAFN29012024000195011045ID1107782924

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search