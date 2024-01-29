Ramos Conquers Messi's Achievement In The Spanish Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos beat Argentine striker Lionel Messi in the number of matches in the Spanish championship, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

Ramos took part in the match of the 22nd round of the Spanish championship with Osasuna (1:1). For the defender, this match was the 521st in the Spanish championship. He came in eighth place in terms of the number of games in the Example, beating Messi, who has 520 games on his account.

The record holders for the number of matches in the Spanish championship are Andoni Subisarreta and Joaquin (622).

Ramos has been playing for Sevilla since 2023. His contract with the club runs until 2024. Previously, the defender played for this club from 2004 to 2005. Ramos also defended the colors of Real Madrid in Spain.