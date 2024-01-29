Ramos Conquers Messi's Achievement In The Spanish Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos beat Argentine striker Lionel
Messi in the number of matches in the Spanish championship, Azernews reports, citing international media
outlets.
The insider journalist Pedro Martin on his page on the social
network X.
Ramos took part in the match of the 22nd round of the Spanish
championship with Osasuna (1:1). For the defender, this match was
the 521st in the Spanish championship. He came in eighth place in
terms of the number of games in the Example, beating Messi, who has
520 games on his account.
The record holders for the number of matches in the Spanish
championship are Andoni Subisarreta and Joaquin (622).
Ramos has been playing for Sevilla since 2023. His contract with
the club runs until 2024. Previously, the defender played for this
club from 2004 to 2005. Ramos also defended the colors of Real
Madrid in Spain.
