               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

North Korea Is Building Nuclear Submarine


1/29/2024 3:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un discussed with the command of the country's Navy issues related to the construction of a nuclear submarine and other advanced ships, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un got acquainted in detail with the state of affairs in the construction of a nuclear submarine and also discussed issues related to the construction of a nuclear submarine and other new ships," KCNA said.

Kim Jong-un stressed that equipping the Navy with nuclear weapons "is an urgent task of the time and a core requirement for the construction of nuclear strategic armed forces."

He met with the Navy command after conducting successful test launches of two new Pulchvasal-3-31 cruise missiles from a submarine.

MENAFN29012024000195011045ID1107782922

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search