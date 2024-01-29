Botched Protest Plan Across Europe Waters Down Hopes Of Armenian Separatists

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Armenian diaspora, which is engaged in promoting separatism
and spreading the so-called artsakh mentality to the world,
experienced its next disgrace.
As could be expected, the "great" protest of the Armenian
Diaspora, scheduled for January 27-28 in 50 European cities,
gathered a small number of protesters. The latest anti-Azerbaijani
statements in the European Parliament and PACE, as well as in many
countries, encouraged the Armenian Diaspora to continue the idea of
returning the "great Artsakh". Protests were held in Georgia
(Tbilisi), France (Nice, Alforvil), and Canada (Montreal) under the
slogan "Europeans for Artsakh".
However, the output of all efforts was disappointing for many of
their virtual supporters across the world. Although Armenians
announced that the protests would take place in many European
cities with a large number of protesters, in the end, the actions
took place only in a few countries with very few people
involved.
Armenian Diaspora of France expected about 1000 people to
participate in the protest action in Nice, France, but surprisingly
not more than 50 people appeared in a large square.
In fact, this is not so surprising from a realist point of view.
Because not all Armenians living in France can be considered
supporters of rotten Armenian separatism. Obviously, among
thousands of Armenian population, there are those who have rational
thinking. For this reason, there is no one who believes in the
"artsakh" ideology either outside of Armenia, or even inside the
country. There are not even people who have desire to serve in
military. Everything is already in plain sight, and it is not worth
believing that 3-5 Armenian lobbyists by creating artificial
agitation can enormously influence organizations in the Western
world except for certain ones that have sold their consciences.
Nevertheless, there are still some separatist elements among the
protesting Armenians who believe that through rallies and ardent
actions it will be possible to achieve the release of the
separatists, as well as the return of "artsakh" ideology back to
Garabagh. But time has shown us that such protests do not benefit
the relations between the countries and only aggravate the already
tense situation in the South Caucasus. Thanks to the recent actions
of France, a country allied to Armenians (resolutions, sanctions)
in support of "revanchist forces", the signing of a peace treaty
between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained in limbo for a long
time.
As if France deliberately took the separatist elements of
Armenia under its protection in order to bring the situation to a
more critical state. However, these are the same separatists, who
celebrated 30th anniversary of their occupation of Azerbaijani
lands, destroyed cultural heritage, illegally exported historical
relics of Azerbaijan and sold on the black market. Although
Azerbaijan has offered Armenians who voluntarily left Garabagh to
return and accept Azerbaijani citizenship, the protesters barely
denied the truth.
Currently, the European Union has chosen to become an
unconditional ally of Armenia, ignoring justice in its biased and
hostile attitude towards Azerbaijan. This contradicts the stated
values of the European Union and may lead to the rise of political
tensions in the region. Europe's policy of inciting Armenia in the
South Caucasus and hindering peace processes contradicts the
principles declared by the European Union. Such a position,
supporting conflicts outside its region for its own motives,
creates an impression of double standards in diplomacy.
It is also worth mentioning that at one of the Armenian protests
in front of the Culture Ministry of France against the newly
appointed Minister of Culture Rashida Dati was brutal. The
protesters vandalized the entrance with blood-like paint and
scattered fake bills. Rashida Dati is one of the few French
politicians who have a fair and positive attitude towards
Azerbaijan. Together with other members of the European Parliament
and French politicians, she has repeatedly made statements in
support of Azerbaijan in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
Compared to what is going on in front of the buildings of
pro-Armenian officials and ministries in France, the Armenian
protest is just an inflated bubble.
Rashida Dati stated that Azerbaijan is capable and should be an
example for the whole world in the future in the context of
relations between religions and ethnic groups. In addition, it is
known to everyone that the Armenian lobby is engaged in propaganda
of separatism and revanchism. The fact that such a provocation is
as dangerous as the mines buried in Garabagh is a serious threat to
both European-Azerbaijani relations and security in the South
Caucasus region.
MENAFN29012024000195011045ID1107782921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.