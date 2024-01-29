Three Civilians Killed As Enemy Shells Community In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, January 29, two men and one woman were killed in Russian shelling of the Znob-Novhorodske community, Sumy region.

Petro Honcharov, the head of the Znob-Novhorodske community, told that to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"Three people were killed in the Znob-Novhorodske community of the Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling," the report says.

It is noted that two men were wounded on the street, near the post office. The Russians fired a mortar shell at them. One of the wounded died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital in Shostka.

While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two more victims - a man and a woman. Russians tentatively fired Grad MLRS at a residential building, where a man and a woman were living. The died on the spot.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled a community in the Sumy region, located near the border, with mortars on Monday morning.