Three Civilians Killed As Enemy Shells Community In Sumy Region


1/29/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, January 29, two men and one woman were killed in Russian shelling of the Znob-Novhorodske community, Sumy region.

Petro Honcharov, the head of the Znob-Novhorodske community, told that to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"Three people were killed in the Znob-Novhorodske community of the Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling," the report says.

It is noted that two men were wounded on the street, near the post office. The Russians fired a mortar shell at them. One of the wounded died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital in Shostka.

Read also: Russian soldiers kill Ukrainian family in occupied Kreminna - media

While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two more victims - a man and a woman. Russians tentatively fired Grad MLRS at a residential building, where a man and a woman were living. The died on the spot.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled a community in the Sumy region, located near the border, with mortars on Monday morning.

