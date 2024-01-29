Three Civilians Killed As Enemy Shells Community In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, January 29, two men and one woman were killed in Russian shelling of the Znob-Novhorodske community, Sumy region.
Petro Honcharov, the head of the Znob-Novhorodske community, told that to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.
"Three people were killed in the Znob-Novhorodske community of the Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling," the report says.
It is noted that two men were wounded on the street, near the post office. The Russians fired a mortar shell at them. One of the wounded died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital in Shostka. Read also:
Russian soldiers kill
Ukrainian family in occupied Kreminna - media
While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two more victims - a man and a woman. Russians tentatively fired Grad MLRS at a residential building, where a man and a woman were living. The died on the spot.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled a community in the Sumy region, located near the border, with mortars on Monday morning.
