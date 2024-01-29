First Resident Of Kharkiv Region Purchases Home Under Erecovery Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first resident of the Kharkiv region purchased a home under the eRecovery program, the amount of compensation was almost UAH 870 thousand.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The first resident of the Kharkiv region who received a certificate for destroyed property under the eRecovery program purchased real estate. The cost of compensation is almost UAH 870 thousand," the post reads.

According to Sinegubov, the register received 3,531 applications from owners of destroyed housing, and in 24 communities commissions issued 651 certificates for the payment of more than UAH 955 million.

Compensation for the repair of damaged housing has reached UAH 1.33 billion.

Border guards destroy Russian dugout inregion

"In total, since the start of the program, 26,724 applications for financial assistance to repair damaged housing have been submitted in the region. Most applications were submitted by residents of the Izium, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv districts. In Kharkiv, 3,321 residents received over UAH 222.6 million in compensation. We have transferred UAH 12.8 million for payments to 169 more Kharkiv residents," said the head of the regional administration.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for providing compensation for destroyed real estate and supplemented the list of products for repairing damaged housing for which compensation is provided.