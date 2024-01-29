House Destroyed In Spring 2022 Being Restored In Hostomel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Hostomel, in the Kyiv region, a 16-apartment residential building on Ostromyrska Street, which was destroyed in the spring of 2022, is being restored.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A four-story building with 16 apartments was destroyed in the spring of 2022. The building's walls, ceilings, load-bearing walls, partitions and roof were damaged. In addition, the engineering networks were completely destroyed. The building has become uninhabitable," the statement said.

In the fall of 2023, the restoration of the house began. First, the builders dismantled all the damaged structures. Later, they began to restore the metal frame with fireproofing of metal structures, install the exterior walls of the gas block, and install a monolithic floor. The contractor also equipped the technical floor with a gas block and installed 95% of the windows.

Canada to provide expert assistance into 19 communities across Ukraine

Currently, specialists are working on the roof truss system and completing the brickwork of the exterior walls. In addition, the builders continue to install metal-plastic windows.

After the completion of the restoration work, 60 residents will be able to return to the house.

As reported earlier, since the start of the 'Army of Recovery' project, as of January 29, 83.6 thousand unemployed people have been engaged in socially useful work, with the government allocating UAH 560 million to pay their salaries.