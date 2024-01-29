Negotiations Between Kuleba, Yermak, And Szijjártó Lasted More Than Six Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The negotiations between Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó in Uzhhorod lasted more than six hours.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"6 hours and 10 minutes - that's how long the talks between Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó lasted in Uzhhorod," the Foreign Ministry said.
As reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met in Uzhhorod with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó to discuss the possibility of organizing a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Hungary.
