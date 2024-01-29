Russians Drop Bombs On Two Villages In Kharkiv Region, Damaging Businesses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the enemy struck at the Kupiansk district. The premises of local enterprises were damaged.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy has struck again in the Kupiansk region. On January 29, 2024, at about 11:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces fired on the village of Velykyi Burluk, damaging the premises of the enterprise. In addition, at 3:40 p.m., the enemy fired on the village of Khatnie of the

Velykyi Burluk community: the territory of the agricultural enterprise was hit," the regional prosecutor's office reports.

According to their information, there were no casualties.

"It has been established that the military of the aggressor state used aerial bombs," the regional prosecutor's office added.

It is noted that under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

