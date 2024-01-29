Enemy Drops Bomb On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians dropped a bomb near a high-rise building in Beryslav.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The invaders attacked Beryslav. A guided bomb hit near a high-rise building," the message says.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
As reported, the Russians fired 89 times in the Kherson region over the day, two people were injured.
