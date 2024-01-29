Russians Attacks Nikopol District With Kamikaze Drones And Artillery Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the occupiers directed three kamikaze drones to the Nikopol district and fired five times from artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"During the day, the occupiers launched treee kamikaze drones at the area. They fired five more times from artillery. They targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, and the community. Rescuers continue to clarify the consequences," he wrote.

According to him, the shelling damaged a utility company and eight private houses. Three outbuildings were damaged, and one was destroyed. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that two men were injured in the district due to the shelling, one of them is in a serious condition.