Fitio On Situation Around Tabaivka: Our Defenders Trying To Push Enemy Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A spokesperson for the Ukrainian land forces, Volodymyr Fitio, said that the information about the alleged capture of Tabaivka village in the Kupiansk district, in the Kharkiv region, is not true.

He said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"Russians did not capture Tabaivka, they are suffering heavy losses there. Our defenders are trying to push them out. Tabaivka itself is located in an inconvenient place - in a swampy area," said the spokesman and clarified that the Russians do not control the village.

Fitio said that 700 attacks took place in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction over the last day, and 613 in the Bakhmut direction. "The enemy is suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment. 220 people were killed in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, 128 militants were killed in the Bakhmut direction," he said. In addition, 130 pieces of equipment in these directions were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the spokesman said.

As reported, earlier Fitio commented on the enemy's seizure of the village of Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region. According to him, the Russian invaders are likely to regret their decision to enter Krokhmalne, which is located on the Kupiansk-Svativ highway. At the same time, Fitio noted, the loss of Krokhmalne is not so important for us, because our defenders have moved to more favorable positions.