Future Electronics Highlights Delta Medical Power Supply Solutions In Recently Launched Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) January 29, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is featuring Delta's Medical Power Supply products in a digital campaign.



Delta offers solutions across the entire spectrum, ranging from readily available standard power supplies to semi-custom, user-configurable options, and even innovation of the entire power supply. Delta's standard medical power supply portfolio primarily targets mid to high-end applications. Customers often opt for Delta due to the higher power density, low leakage current, and Class B conducted and radiated EMI interference.



