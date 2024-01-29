Jordan's King Underlines Importance Of Continuing To Fund UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- King Abdullah II of Jordan emphasized on Monday the importance of the international community's continued funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

This support is crucial to enable UNRWA to maintain its services in accordance with its international mandate.

The Jordanian monarch was on a phone call with the UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres, as reported by the Royal Hashemite Court in a statement.

King Abdullah stressed that the international community has a crucial role in allowing the UNRWA to maintain its services for more than a million Palestinians in Gaza who are living in a sub-human environment.

He also reaffirmed the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and for Israel to be held accountable for its numerous international law violations, additionally he emphasized the necessity of UN agencies to provide relief and medical aid to the Gaza strip.

Several key donors have announced their decision to suspend funding for UNRWA following accusations that staff members took part in the October 7 attacks. Some of these countries include the USA, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, and more. (end)

amn

POL-JORDAN-UNRWA

Jordan's King emphasizes importance of continuing to fund UNRWA

AMMAN, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- King Abdullah II of Jordan emphasized on Monday the importance of the international community's continued funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

This support is crucial to enable UNRWA to maintain its services in accordance with its international mandate.

The Jordanian monarch was on a phone call with the UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres, as reported by the Royal Hashemite Court in a statement.

King Abdullah stressed that the international community has a crucial role in allowing the UNRWA to maintain its services for more than a million Palestinians in Gaza who are living in a sub-human environment.

He also reaffirmed the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and for Israel to be held accountable for its numerous international law violations, additionally he emphasized the necessity of UN agencies to provide relief and medical aid to the Gaza strip.

Several key donors have announced their decision to suspend funding for UNRWA following accusations that staff members took part in the October 7 attacks. Some of these countries include the USA, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, and more. (end)

amn







MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107782897