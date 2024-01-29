Kuwait Calls On Int'l Community To Continue Supporting UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Monday expressed deep concerns over the decision by several donor countries to stop their aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), underlining the agency's vital role and importance in providing services and meeting basic needs of approximately 5.7 million Palestinian refugees.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the State of Kuwait followed with great concern the decision of some donor countries to stop their aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) following the accusations leveled against individuals from In this regard, the Agency's employees emphasized the important humanitarian and vital role that the Agency plays in providing services and meeting the basic needs of approximately 5.7 million Palestinian refugees.

The statement noted, "Kuwait urges the international community to continue its support for Palestinian refugees, especially in light of the continued Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza Strip," indicating that "suspension of financial support will increase and exacerbate their suffering."

The statement reaffirmed Kuwait steadfast support for the Palestinian people, including support for UNRWA, as it constitutes a basic pillar of stability in the region and the importance of the noble work it does and the humanitarian services it provides to Palestinian refugees. (end)

