Indian Ambassador Celebrates Kuwaiti-Indian Close Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Indian ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Adarsh Swaika celebrated on Monday the long and rich history of Kuwaiti-Indian relations emphasizing his appreciation of Kuwait and its commitment to strengthening the ties.

The Indian embassy held celebrations of "Republic Day" which marks 75 years since introducing the Indian constitution, attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Shiekh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, during which Dr. Swaika delivered a speech on the occasion.

The Indian ambassador said "India appreciates Kuwait, its Amir, government, and people for its commitment to the close Kuwaiti-Indian relations".

He added that both Kuwait and New Delhi share the belief that "diplomatic discussions are the only means to overcome international issues and conflicts, and that the world is one family" (end)

yt







MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107782894