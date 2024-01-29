Kuwait Condemns Attack On US Military Near Jordan-Syria Borders

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Monday the "terrorist attack" on a US military post near the Syria-Jordan borders that killed few and injured some. In a statement, the ministry also affirmed Kuwait's denunciation of all kinds of terrorism, calling for cooperation to maintain peace regionally and globally. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.