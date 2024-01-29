DNA Labs International Played Vital Role In Solving 1975 Indianapolis Cold Case Using The Forenseq® Kintelligence System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DNA Labs International utilizes the Forenseq® Kintelligence System to pinpoint the suspect in a cold case spanning nearly five decades.

- Roger Spurgeon, Captain, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police DepartmentINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A major break in a 48-year cold case that has haunted the town of Indianapolis for nearly 5 decades. DNA Labs International played a pivotal role in helping the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department solve a chilling 1975 cold case involving three young victims. The victims, ages 11, 13, and 13, were hitchhiking when they were picked up by an unknown white male and driven to a secluded cornfield.The horrific incident unfolded when both 13-year-old girls had their throats cut, and one victim endured 15 stab wounds to her chest and abdomen and was subjected to sexual assault before her throat was also cut. Despite the severity of their injuries, these brave young victims miraculously survived. The perpetrator fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and unsolved mysteries.DNA Labs International (DLI), a private forensic DNA laboratory with over 20 years of experience, was founded uniquely to support law enforcement across the US, Canada, and Caribbean Nations. They were enlisted to utilize the latest forensic technology available on this case. The ForenSeq Kintelligence System, the newest Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG) technology, was designed specifically for challenging forensic samples. This testing enabled the development of a DNA profile 48 years later that was then used by DLI's genealogists to generate a new investigative lead for law enforcement. DLI was also able to confirm this investigative lead using Familial DNA testing.The suspect was finally identified as Thomas Edward Williams, who died while in prison in Galveston, Texas, in November of 1983.Through advanced DNA analysis techniques and state-of-the-art technology, DNA Labs International was able to identify key genetic markers that led to a significant breakthrough in the investigation. The analysis provided crucial information that pointed investigators in the direction of the perpetrator.“The ForenSeq Kintelligence System, the newest Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG) technology, was designed specifically for challenging forensic samples. This testing enabled the development of a DNA profile 48 years later that was then used by DLI's genealogy team to generate a new investigative lead for law enforcement. DLI was also able to confirm this investigative lead using DNA kinship testing,” Steve Dubois, Client Experience Specialist, DNA Labs International.“Were it not for this new technology, we would never have learned the identity of the suspect that led to the resolution of this case.” Roger Spurgeon, Captain, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.About DNA Labs International:Since 2004, DNA Labs International has been providing clients with exceptional quality service based on open communications, equal attention to the importance of every case, and accurate and reliable results every time. They provide the latest technology available to solve cases, such as Forensic Genetic Genealogy, SpentShellTM , for fired cartridge casings, the M-VAC®, a wet vacuum DNA collection tool, and STRmix®, a software program that can solve previously inconclusive DNA results. DNA Labs International was the first ISO 17025:2017, and FBI QAS accredited forensic laboratory processing Forensic Genetic Genealogy cases from start to finish.For more information about DNA Labs International, please visit dnalabsinternational .

