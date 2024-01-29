(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Construction Aggregates Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 356.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 374.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 575.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Vulcan Materials Company, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, Cemex SAB de CV, CRH plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Eurocement Holding AG, Boral Limited, Lehigh Hanson Inc., Aggregate Industries, Rogers Group Inc., Luck Companies, Colas S.A., and others. Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Construction Aggregates Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Crushed Stone, Sand, Gravel), By Application (Non-Residential, Residential), By Transportation Mode (Truck, Train, Ship), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Construction Aggregates Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 356.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 374.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 575.7 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Construction Aggregates Market @ Construction Aggregates Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Infrastructure Development : The construction aggregates market is propelled by robust infrastructure development globally. Ongoing projects such as roads, bridges, and urban infrastructure contribute to the consistent demand for aggregates, driving market growth. Residential and Commercial Construction : The growth of the construction aggregates market is closely tied to residential and commercial construction activities. As urbanization and population growth continue, the need for housing and commercial spaces fuels demand for aggregates in construction projects. Government Initiatives and Investments : Government initiatives and investments in large-scale construction projects stimulate the construction aggregates market. Infrastructure-focused policies and funding allocations for public works projects significantly contribute to market dynamics. Rising Demand for Sustainable Practices : Increasing awareness of environmental sustainability is influencing the construction aggregates market. There's a growing demand for recycled and eco-friendly aggregates, driving innovation and the adoption of sustainable practices within the industry. Technological Advancements in Extraction and Processing : Technological advancements in the extraction, processing, and use of construction aggregates enhance efficiency and quality. Innovations in machinery and processes contribute to the market's growth by improving production capabilities and reducing environmental impact. Global Urbanization Trends : Global urbanization trends, with a significant population shift to urban areas, drive the construction aggregates market. The development of urban infrastructure, including transportation networks and utilities, results in a sustained demand for aggregates in construction activities. Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Projects : Reconstruction and rehabilitation projects, especially in regions prone to natural disasters or aging infrastructure, contribute to the growth of the construction aggregates market. Rebuilding efforts necessitate the use of aggregates for various construction applications, driving market dynamics. Economic Growth and Industrialization : Economic growth and industrialization, particularly in emerging markets, drive construction activities and, subsequently, the demand for aggregates. The construction aggregates market benefits from increased industrial and economic activities that require robust infrastructure and facilities. Innovation in Project Financing Models : Post-COVID-19, there's a shift towards innovative financing models for construction projects, including public-private partnerships. In 2023, Afrimat, a prominent building materials provider, completed the acquisition of Lafarge South Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd. (LSA). This strategic move is anticipated to enhance Afrimat's product offerings and broaden its customer base, reinforcing its market presence and growth prospects in the African region. In 2022, The Adani Group acquired Holcim Group's business in India, including a 63.11% holding in Ambuja Cement. Ambuja Cement holds a 50.05% stake in ACC, and Holcim also had a 4.48% direct stake in ACC, making this acquisition a significant move in the Indian cement industry.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 374.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 575.7 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 356.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Application, Transportation Mode and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Construction Aggregates Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Construction Aggregates Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Construction Activities : Pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions led to disruptions in construction activities, causing delays and project cancellations, directly impacting the demand for construction aggregates.

Supply Chain Disruptions : Global supply chain disruptions affected the availability and transportation of construction aggregates, leading to increased costs and challenges in meeting project timelines.

Economic Downturn and Uncertainty : Economic uncertainties during the pandemic resulted in reduced investments in construction projects, affecting the overall demand for construction aggregates as construction companies and governments reassessed their budgets.

Government Stimulus and Infrastructure Spending : Government-led stimulus packages and increased infrastructure spending play a crucial role in the recovery of the construction aggregates market . Economic recovery plans focusing on construction projects stimulate demand for aggregates.

Resumption of Delayed Projects : The gradual resumption of delayed construction projects, as pandemic-related restrictions ease, contributes to increased demand for construction aggregates. The backlog of projects adds momentum to market recovery.

Increased Demand for Residential Construction : A surge in residential construction, driven by factors like increased remote work and housing demand, positively influences the construction aggregates market, creating new growth opportunities.

Accelerated Digital Transformation : Digital transformation in the construction sector, including the adoption of digital tools and technologies, enhances efficiency and productivity, contributing to a quicker recovery in construction projects and, consequently, the demand for aggregates.

Focus on Sustainable Construction Practices : The emphasis on sustainable construction practices, post-pandemic, boosts the demand for recycled and environmentally friendly construction aggregates. Companies aligning with green initiatives benefit from evolving market preferences.

Increased Emphasis on Infrastructure Resilience : The pandemic highlighted the importance of resilient infrastructure. Governments and organizations, recognizing this, are investing in projects that enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure, leading to sustained demand for construction aggregates in resilient construction practices.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Construction Aggregates Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Construction Aggregates Market – Regional Analysis

The Construction Aggregates Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : In North America's Construction Aggregates Market, a trend is the increasing emphasis on sustainable practices, with a focus on using recycled aggregates. Stringent environmental regulations drive companies to adopt eco-friendly production methods and explore alternatives, aligning with the region's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Europ e: Europe's Construction Aggregates Market trends are marked by a growing demand for high-quality aggregates in infrastructure projects. The emphasis is on materials that meet stringent performance standards, supporting the development of durable and resilient structures. Additionally, there's a trend towards adopting digital technologies for more efficient supply chain management.

Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific dominates the Construction Aggregates Market with trends reflecting rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. The region witnesses a surge in demand for aggregates in mega construction projects. Trends include increased adoption of advanced technologies in extraction, processing, and transportation to meet the scale and pace of construction activities.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) : LAMEA's Construction Aggregates Market trends revolve around adapting to unique regional challenges. With a focus on infrastructure development, there's a trend towards efficient project financing models and the integration of aggregates in the construction of sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure in the face of environmental challenges.

The Construction Aggregates Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Crushed Stone

Sand Gravel

By Application



Non-Residential Residential

By Transportation Mode



Truck

Train Ship

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

