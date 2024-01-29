BROCK PIERCE UNVEILS INSPIRING VIDEO SERIES WITH FUTURE PARTY LEADERS AMID HISTORIC BITCOIN ETF APPROVAL BY SEC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Left to Right: Crystal Fambrini, Brock Pierce, Montana Tucker, Christina Pascucci

Left to Right: Nathan Hochman, Brock Pierce

Left to Right: Larry Thompson, Brock Pierce

- Brock Pierce, Bitcoin Foundation Chairman and Venture PhilanthropistLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brock Pierce, Bitcoin Foundation Chairman and venture philanthropist, has released a series of enlightening videos featuring significant figures in politics across party lines like Nathan Hochman (I), Larry Thompson (R), and Christina Pascucci (D). These videos, centered on themes of independent thought, common sense in justice, and the transformative power of technology and the rapidly growing adoption of cryptocurrency, aim to inspire viewers to think differently and embrace change in today's dynamic world. This comes amid the groundbreaking approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) underscoring a pivotal moment of change, mirroring the innovative spirit and forward-thinking ethos championed in Brock Pierce's video series.In a thought-provoking session with Nathan Hochman, an Independent candidate for Los Angeles County District Attorney, Pierce explores the critical role of independent thinking in the realms of politics and justice. Hochman puts forth his vision for sensible, balanced criminal justice policies, prioritizing societal safety while offering fair solutions for non-violent offenders. Pierce underscores the importance of transcending party lines, advocating for open-mindedness and collaborative efforts to address complex challenges, especially within Los Angeles.Reflecting on collaboration, Pierce remarked,“We don't have to agree with everyone on everything to be able to collaborate, coordinate and facilitate change.”Nathan Hochman shared,“My goal is to actually bring back common sense. I think a DA needs to be fiercely independent. You have got to call the balls and strikes on people's liberty right down the line.”In a dynamic discussion with Larry Thompson, a Republican Congressional candidate in California's 32nd district, the conversation turns to the inevitable impact of technology and the importance of cryptocurrency on our future. Thompson, deeply engaged in the crypto sphere and known for managing high profile figures like William Shatner, shares his insights on fostering regulatory clarity and innovation in America. Pierce and Thompson emphasize the crucial role of individual involvement in shaping the future, highlighting the power of personal initiative in societal transformation.Pierce emphasizes his view of technology, stating,“Technology is amoral; it is neither inherently good nor bad. The true measure of its impact lies in how we choose to use it. We cannot halt the march of technology, but we can steer its course by making conscious, ethical decisions. In the realm of cryptocurrency, this means harnessing its power for transparency, equity, and global empowerment.”Thompson added,“You and I are believers in the future,” and went on to share his perspective,“Our country is at an existential moment. Bitcoin is just one of them. It's time we stood up, spoke our peace and tried to get our country on the right track again.”Pierce inspires viewers with a call to action, stating,“It's time to vote. The future is going to happen to you. Or it's going to happen with you. Get involved. Be the change you want to see.”These videos echo a consistent message: the need for independent thought, the courage to challenge the status quo, and the importance of being proactive in creating a desirable future. Pierce's conversations with Hochman and Thompson underscore a commitment to pragmatic solutions, bipartisan collaboration, and embracing technological advancements for societal benefit.This follows Pierce's recent video 'Standing Up For Solidarity ' echoing the powerful messages delivered at an event where he spoke alongside Actress and Activist Montana Tucker and Christina Pascucci, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate. At this significant gathering, Pierce, Tucker and Pascucci stood united in support of the hostages and victims of HAMAS, each delivering passionate speeches that emphasized global solidarity and a plea for peace. This collaboration at the event, and the subsequent video release, underline a strong commitment to bridging divides and advocating for humanitarian causes.“The greatest thing any of us can do is be a source of inspiration to others,” said Pierce at the event.”Pascucci added while being 7 months pregnant,“My grandmother was in Munich, Germany during the Holocaust and had to hide her religion to survive. I think, how many Jews are around the world that don't know their own story? My daughter will know her family's story.”With the release of these Standing Up For Solidarity, Think Independently and Be The Change videos, Brock Pierce invites viewers to engage in meaningful dialogues, think beyond traditional boundaries, and be active participants in shaping a brighter, more inclusive future.These inspirational videos and calls to action are available on Brock Pierce's Instagram linked here .Video series by Executive Producers Brock Pierce, Crystal Fambrini and DP Evan B. Stone.About Brock PierceBrock Pierce is a venture philanthropist with an extensive track record of founding, advising, and investing in disruptive businesses. He's been credited with pioneering the market for digital currency and has raised more than $5B for companies he has founded. He is an active supporter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, the Center for Individual Rights, and the Brennan Center for Human Rights. Pierce is Chairman of the Integro Foundation, a Puerto Rico-based non-profit focused on helping Puerto Ricans and supporting environmental and humanitarian efforts throughout the Caribbean region. Pierce is also Vice Chair of the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Foundation of New York, Long Island and Puerto Rico.



