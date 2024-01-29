Invicton Labs Funded By Department Of National Defence To Develop Automated, Thermally-Managed Medical Supply Transport

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The automated, ruggedized environmental control system will enable reliable transport for temperature-sensitive medical supplies in austere environments.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Invicton Labs today announced that the company has been funded by the Department of National Defence (DND) to develop a transport device for temperature-sensitive medical supplies in extreme and austere environments. The funding is from the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, which is investing $1.6 billion in innovations for defence and security over 20 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the fragility of global supply chains for medical supplies. In combat environments, including field hospitals and mobile medical teams, such delays are unacceptable. It is critical that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have the equipment necessary to deploy temperature-sensitive medical supplies, including blood products and medications, from Canada to areas of operation. As the CAF deploy across the globe, transport devices must be able to maintain a consistent internal temperature in ambient temperatures ranging from the Arctic to the hottest deserts on Earth, all while operating on a self-contained battery supply with the ability to recharge from any international power source.

To solve these issues, Invicton is developing a transport device that automatically detects contents placed within it, determines the temperature range they must be kept at, and maintains that temperature in ambient environments ranging from -50° to +50° Celsius. To ensure reliability and ruggedness in combat environments, the device achieves this with no moving parts to minimize the need for field repairs. In the rare event that a field repair is necessary, the system performs a self-diagnostic to identify any failures and enables plug-and-play rapid modular repairs.

The system also supports global cellular network connectivity with remote monitoring and control, allowing the location and status of the shipment to be monitored from CAF command centres anywhere in the world.

“This is our second project through the IDEaS program,” said Dr. Kyle Kotowick, CEO & Founder of Invicton Labs.“Our first project, the ARMED system, received a perfect score in the DND technical evaluation and we look forward to achieving that same accomplishment again. We are demonstrating that small Canadian firms can compete at the highest level with, and demonstrate greater innovation than, multinational defence contractors.”



About Invicton Labs

Invicton Labs is an IT development company that is the Canadian leader in cloud-integrated networks for the Internet of Things (IoT). Clients have included the Department of National Defence (DND), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Okta, a leader in cloud identity and access management. Invicton's principals hold advanced degrees and postdoctoral training from MIT in computer science, aerospace engineering, and artificial intelligence. For more information, please visit: .



About IDEaS

Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) is a defence innovation program which invests in research and technology aimed at meeting the demands of the current and future complex global defence and security environment. Since launching in April 2018, IDEaS has been working with Canadian innovators to develop the science and technology landscape, and is helping turn innovative thinking into tangible solutions for the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (DND/CAF), as well as Canadians. Visit the IDEaS website to get updates on the latest challenges issued by the program.

