Ross Lifescience (RLS) Announces Launching Of Plant-Based Pest Management Platform Technology

- Dr. Venkat PedibhotlaPUNE, INDIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .Patented mixture of GRAS active ingredients from essential oils for crop protection and pest control with costs and efficacy similar to conventional chemistries.Broad spectrum control of foliar insect pests and key fungal diseases.First of its kind bio-based baits for ants and cockroach controlRoss Lifescience (RLS) is excited to unveil essential oil-based technology platform, E-BASTTM for the control of pests in agriculture and pest control markets.E-BASTTM is an excellent example of RLS investing in innovation to provide growers, pest management professionals and homeowners with tools that help them combat economic pests in a sustainable way. E-BASTTM technology utilizes a proprietary blend of essential oils, designated as Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS) by the EPA, by providing excellent efficacy in crops that is on par with the fast-acting synthetic chemicals for the control of piercing and sucking pests as well as leaf-feeding caterpillars. In a first of its kind application of this technology, RLS is developing baits for cockroach and ant control, as well as vaporizers for outdoor mosquito management.Mr. A. Mahendran, Chairman of RLS, said:“We are continuing to innovate by tapping into the unexplored science of essential oils and plant-based chemistries. The development of the E-BASTTM technology will support the crop care and household insecticides segments of our business. This technology will complement the use of conventional chemistries and provide greater flexibility to the stakeholders in agriculture and pest management markets globally.”Preliminary studies have indicated excellent performance in field and in the lab. Because these active ingredients are designated as GRAS, they must be registered at the EPA. The first submission to EPA of these formulations, which have favorable tox profile, are planned for end of the 1Q 2024.“A key distinction is that many of the essential oil formulated products currently in the market fall under the category 25(b) which means they don't need to be registered with the EPA. The performance of some of those products is relatively low. We want to bridge the gap on efficacy and cost with conventional chemicals. Our goal is to develop value added, cost effective solutions without compromising the performance,” said Dr. Venkat Pedibhotla, head of RLS USA operations. RLS believes that in agriculture markets, E-BASTTM could serve as an excellent rotational partner in IPM programs. Also, it would play a complementary role in the pest control industry which is looking for effective bio-based solutions as opposed to the existing conventional chemistries.About RLSRoss Lifescience (RLS) established in 2008 in Pune, India, specializes in development and evaluation of products, utilized in pest management and household insecticides. With 137 employees, RLS is one of the fastest growing CROs in India in the area of agrochemicals and pest control. Today RLS caters to over 300 of the world's leading MNCs in agrochemicals and household insecticides, spanning 4 continents. With a firm commitment to quality, RLS is gradually expanding into other verticals, and is the embodiment of its philosophy, 'Excellence through Innovation'. To learn more visit A LifeScience R&D Company .Contact Information:ChairmanMr. A Mahendran...Dr. Venkat PedibhotlaCEO, US Operations...Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis announcement contains statements which are“forward-looking” or could be construed as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as, 'may', 'could', 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'planned', 'estimated' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. RLS assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors. We specifically decline to undertake any obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

