Mali Sends ECOWAS 'Formal Notice' Of Withdrawal From Bloc: Ministry

Bamako: Mali said Monday it had sent ECOWAS "formal notice" of its withdrawal from the West African bloc, a minister in the military government said according to a foreign ministry document seen by AFP.

The military regimes in Burkina Faso and Niger have also announced their plans to withdraw from the West African bloc, with the three countries accusing it of posing a threat to their sovereignty and protesting over sanctions.