QNB Group CEO Shares Insight At CMU-Q Dean's Lecture Series

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) welcomed Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, Group CEO of Qatar National Bank (QNB), for the latest installment of the Dean's Lecture Series. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

During his address, Al Khalifa shared how QNB's vision and corporate strategy led the bank to its place as the largest bank in the Middle East–Africa region. A question and answer session followed that was moderated by Abdulrahman Darwish Fakhroo, a graduating senior in the business administration program at CMU-Q.

CMU-Q and QNB formalised their partnership through a memorandum of understanding in 2018. Since then, QNB has provided scholarships for Qatari students at CMU-Q, hired many CMU-Q graduates, and provided the prizes for several academic competitions hosted by CMU-Q.

Al Khalifa noted:“I am pleased to speak to the CMU-Q community, especially the students who are learning about Qatar's financial sector, and share how corporate vision can shape corporate strategy. I hope that these future business leaders will be inspired to think big and chart the course to success.”

Dean Michael Trick thanked Al Khalifa for sharing his expertise with the CMU-Q community.“We are honored to host Al Khalifa as our guest speaker. As a leader in the banking sector in the Middle East, he has a unique view of how Qatar's financial sector has grown and matured over the last few decades. Our students, particularly those studying business administration, can learn from Al Khalifa's experience and wisdom.”

The Dean's Lecture Series at CMU-Q provides a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share their knowledge and expertise with the university community and the public. The Dean's Lectures Series is part of CMU-Q's ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue and inspiring progress and innovation in Qatar and the region.