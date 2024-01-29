Shamar Joseph's 7-68 Inspires West Indies To A Stunning 8-Run Win Over Australia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Brisbane, Australia: Shamar Joseph braved a toe injury and grabbed 7-68 as the young fast bowler inspired the West Indies to its first win in Australia in 27 years in a gripping conclusion to the day-night test at the Gabba on Sunday.

Joseph, who hobbled off the field late Saturday evening when he was struck by a searing Mitchell Starc yorker from the final ball of West Indies' second innings, flattened Australia for 207 to give the West Indies a memorable win by eight runs.

Opening batter Steve Smith was left stranded with an unbeaten 91 off 146 balls as Joseph kept coming hard at the Australian batters with his pace.

"Shout out for my teammates for their support,” Joseph told broadcasters soon after masterminding West Indies' memorable win. "I wasn't even going to come to the ground today, but the doctor did something to my toe. I don't know what he did, but it worked."

The 24-year-old Joseph, who made his test debut at Adelaide where the West Indies lost by 10 wickets inside three days, sprinted towards boundary in joy as he clean bowled No. 11 Josh Hazlewood and leveled the two-match series 1-1.

"I just stuck to the basics,” Joseph said. "I feel like we win the entire series by winning this test ... I cried for my five-wicket haul but I'm so happy now. I'm not even tired. I would have kept bowling.”

West Indies had not beaten Australia in a test match since it won by 10 wickets at WACA in 1997, and Cameron Green and Smith well negotiated the first hour after they resumed the 216-run chase at 60-2 and raised Australia hopes of finishing the home test summer 5-0 after it routed Pakistan 3-0 and also won the first test against the West Indies in dominant style.

But Joseph returned with a stunning spell of fast bowling to breathe life when he grabbed 6-60 off an unchanged ten overs spell before the first session ended that left Australia still needing 29.

Joseph reached speeds of close to 150 kph (93 mph) and tore through the Australian middle order in a breathtaking spell. He bowled Green (42) to break a 71-run stand before blasting through Head's defence with a superb yorker with his next ball while bowling the lefthander from around the wicket.

It was the second time in the match that Head was dismissed first ball.

Mitch Marsh (10) and Alex Carey (two) both came and went quickly as Australia wobbled and belief grew for West Indies of achieving a stunning upset.

Starc made a quickfire 21 before he became Joseph's fifth wicket when he was caught by Kevin Sinclair at cover. Cummins, who scored a career-high 64 not out in the first innings, could only manage two before he edged a ball through to Joshua da Silva with Australia still requiring 41 runs to win.

Smith and Lyon brought down the target to 29, but Alzarri Joseph had Lyon caught behind soon after the break, one ball after he couldn't grab a tough return catch.

Smith then played a superb lapshot for a six off Alzarri Joseph over fine leg and brought the target down to single digits.

But Shamar Joseph would have the final say as he uprooted Hazlewood's off stump with another pacey delivery to seal West Indies' famous win amid wild celebrations by the tourists.

"Obvious disappointment after a loss but that was a fantastic test match and a fantastic series,” Cummins said. "I thought in particular, Shamar, the way he bowled today, he was right up for it and unfortunately we weren't good enough.

"I thought West Indies were fantastic. They outplayed us this week. Sometimes you always learn the lessons the hard way.”

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said his team-mates got pumped up by former Australian cricketer Rodney Hogg's criticism, heading into the Gabba test.

"I must say we had two words that inspired us in this test match,” Brathwaite said. "Mr. Rodney Hogg said that we were 'pathetic and hopeless'. That that was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world we're not pathetic. And I must ask him, are these muscles big enough for him?"

Brathwaite praised Joseph's brilliant fast bowling and said he came to know about Joseph's availability only an hour before fourth day's play.

"The doctor said he got an injection and he's quite good and then he told me he's going to do it,” Brathwaite said. "I had to back him. He's a superstar and I know he'll do great things for West Indies in the future.

"We have to continue and play with heart and keep fighting for West Indies. I would love more test cricket for sure.”