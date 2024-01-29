ADRL Round 3 Concludes With Thrilling Duels At QRC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the gracious patronage of Qatar Racing Club Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, and amidst thrilling atmospheres and intense dual battles that ignited the excitement of the audience in the elimination confrontations, the competitions of the third round of 2024 Arabian Drag Racing League (ADRL) concluded.

The results revealed in the competitions shuffled the cards of the struggle for the titles of the nine categories, promising that the remaining two rounds of the championship will be a summit of excitement and breath-holding.

For the second consecutive time, the final race of the strongest category in the championship, Index 4.0, brought together racers Musallam Al Qallaf and Jaber Al Maghribi.

The latter repeated his achievement from the previous round by securing his second victory in the championship, while Al Qallaf settled for second place for the second consecutive round. The winner of the opening round, Badr Khourshid, returned to the podium after missing out in the previous round, clinching third place.

Al Maghribi returned to make his presence felt in another final, the Super Street Outlaw final, where he faced Hussein Akbar.



Action during the third round of 2024 Arabian Drag Racing League.

This marked the third consecutive time the two racers met in the final, exchanging victories, but this time Hussein Akbar claimed his second victory in the championship in this category.

The third spot on the podium was secured by Youssef Al Zayani in his first participation this season.

In the Index 4.80 category, we witnessed a new champion in each round, and this time it was the runner-up of the previous round, Nawaf Misear Al Khalidi, who triumphed in the final race over the runner-up of the opening round, Ahmed Al Abdullah, while young racer Mohammed Al Furaih made his first appearance on the podium this season, finishing third.

Moving on to the Index 4.50 category, the final race saw the runner-up of the previous round, Hassan Ashkanani, and newcomer Basil Abbas from the 4.0 category.

Abbas managed to clinch his first title this season, while the winner of the opening round, Fawaz Ibrahim Ahmed Ali, settled for third place.

The competitions in the Index 8.50 category saw Qatari racer Nawaf Al Ansari crowned champion, with the second place left vacant due to a false start by both semifinalists, while Hassan Ashkanani, the winner of the previous round, ascended to the podium in third place. In his first appearance in the championship, racer Musbah Ali Musbah claimed the top spot in the Index 9.0 category after winning the final race against Majid Al Sharshani, while Mohammed Al Ansari completed the podium with a third-place finish.

Ben Belal, Al Balushi and Abdullah clinch bikes titles

Ahmed Ben Belal managed to secure the title of the third round in the strongest categories of motorcycle racing, the Super Street Bike category, marking his second victory in the championship after being crowned the champion of the opening round.

This time, he triumphed in the final race over the champion of the second round, Badr bin Eidan, while the third place went to the runner-up of the previous round, Mashari Al Turki.

Additionally, racer Musa Al Balushi secured his third podium finish in the championship and his second consecutive victory after defeating the champion of the opening round, Mohammed Bo Rashid, in a repeat final from the first round, but with a reversed outcome, while the runner-up of the previous round, Saad Turki, settled for third place in this round.

The final of the Index 8.5 category brought together the winner of the previous round, Khalid Al Dossari, and Hamad Ali Abdullah, with the latter securing his first title in the championship, while Al Dossari settled for the runner-up position, and Youssef Mansour Hilal claimed third place.

At the conclusion of the competitions, QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani crowned the top three winners in each category amid a splendid celebratory atmosphere, thus concluding the events of the third round of ADRL and commencing preparations directly for the fourth and penultimate round scheduled to take place on the first and second of February.