Qatar National Sprint Season Begins

Mansour Chebli and Paide de Jager clinched two wins each in the opening round as the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF)-organised Qatar National Sprint season got off to a flying start.

At the Lusail Circuit Sports Club Karting Track, Chebli won the Open Class 1 and Production Class 1 in his Renault Clio, while Jager came on top in the Open Class 3 and the women's event in her Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Jad Alawar won Open Class 2, while the remaining Production classes, 2 and 3 were won by Maher Serre and Francesco Fornaciari, respectively. The second round takes place on February 23.