Qatar National Sprint Season Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Mansour Chebli and Paide de Jager clinched two wins each in the opening round as the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF)-organised Qatar National Sprint season got off to a flying start.
At the Lusail Circuit Sports Club Karting Track, Chebli won the Open Class 1 and Production Class 1 in his Renault Clio, while Jager came on top in the Open Class 3 and the women's event in her Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Jad Alawar won Open Class 2, while the remaining Production classes, 2 and 3 were won by Maher Serre and Francesco Fornaciari, respectively. The second round takes place on February 23.
MENAFN29012024000063011010ID1107782752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.