Casa Milano Unveils Latest Luxury Showroom In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Casa Milano, a home solutions luxury provider, celebrated the grand opening of its latest showroom in the heart of Doha with a grand event recently.

The showroom located on Salwa Street, Doha, spans three floors and covers an area of 2,700 sqm., making it one of the largest luxury showrooms in the region.

The much-awaited opening ceremony witnessed the presence of Azhar Sajan, Director of Casa Milano; Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of the Danube Group; Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group; and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Naema, Vice Chairman of Dyarco group; along with many dignitaries and guests, highlighting the importance of Casa Milano's expansion in Qatar. The opening ceremony included a tape cutting ceremony by Sajan.

The grand opening of Doha showroom of Casa Milano.

Casa Milano opened its doors for the first time in Qatar, to showcase its most prominent products for luxury health goods and tiles, making it a comprehensive destination for home solutions and a distinguished exhibition of luxury health goods, tiles, slabs, kitchens, cabinets and luxury wood floors.

Sajan expressed his pride of the achievement, stating:“Casa Milano is here to highlight the art of living in absolute luxury. We are elated to expand in Qatar and to be able to serve our Qatari Clients and customers.”

The showroom features a variety of sanitary ware, tiles, and slabs, each uniquely designed to create an experience that goes beyond the traditional commercial one.

The showroom also features a host of prestigious brands such as Italgranity, Glass Design, Devon & Devon, Roberto Cavalli, Mason Valentina, Esvia Italia, Corra, Terre Horne, Tonino Lamborghini, Fado, and more. The lounge offers 54 design mock-ups, providing customers with a visual preview before turning the chosen design into reality.

The Director elaborated on his vision to expand Casa Milano into the Qatari market, stressing the brand's commitment to bringing the latest global innovations in the home solutions industry to Qatar. He pointed out that“Qatar represents an important opportunity for us, given the growing interest among residents in upgrading their homes and exploring the latest trends in home design.”

He also highlighted the important presence of Casa Milano in Qatar, saying:“Casa Milano is committed to providing unparalleled luxury home solutions, as well as unparalleled excellence in design, innovation and Italian designs.”