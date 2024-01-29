Green Stocks To Watch (NASDAQ: SLNH) (TSXV: RE) (CNSX: CDPR) (AIM: EDEN)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of new stocks to watch in the Crypto, Technology and Green sectors.

The newest crypto company uses immersion technology for bitcoin mining.

The latest tech companies are involved in cloud computing, AI & robotics and marketing & business communications.

The newest green companies convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources, provide financing to companies in the renewable energy sector, provide green mining technologies and offer sustainable agriculture solutions.

New Stocks Added to the Crypto Directories :

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc . (OTCQX: BMNR ) is a technology company focused on Bitcoin mining using immersion technology, an advanced cooling technique where computers are submerged in specialized oil circulated to keep units operating at optimal ambient temperature. Immersion technology is more environmentally friendly than conventional mining methodologies, while lowering operating expenses and increasing yield. BitMine's operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad, Pecos, Texas, and Murray, Kentucky.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Alpha Technology Group Ltd (Nasdaq:ATGL ) is a cloud-based IT solution service provider in Hong Kong. The Company utilizes analytic and programming skills, AI technologies and technological know-hows to provide comprehensive solutions designed to optimize business performance of its customers, help them meet various industry-specific operational challenges and create new business opportunities for the customers from a variety of industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, etc. Though its subsidiaries Techlution Service Limited and Neural Sense Limited, the Company provides (i) system development services, (ii) web and mobile application development services, and (iii) in-house developed OCR software with AI technology with a view to achieving digitalization of customers' business and operations.

RICHTECH ROBOTICS INC . (Nasdaq:RR ) is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction

Data Communications Management Corp. (OTCQX: DCMDF ; TSX: DC ) is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients' businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we're running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

New Stocks Added to the Green Directories :

Soluna Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: SLNH ) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna's data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to 'Sell. Every. Megawatt.'

RE Royalties Ltd . (OTCQX: RROYF ; TSXV: RE ) acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, United States, Mexico and Chile. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CNSX:CDPR ; OTCMKTS:GPPRF ) is a mining and resource management company with unparalleled knowledge of the mineral endowment in the city of Cerro de Pasco and its surroundings. Initially, the Company will unlock the useful life of the mine and extend the concession areas in its Santander mining operation, applying the highest safety, environmental, social and governance standards. The key focus of the growth for the Company is on the development of the El Metalurgista mining concession, one of the world's largest surface mineralized resources, applying the latest techniques and innovative solutions to process tailings, extract metals and convert the remaining waste into green hydrogen and derivatives.

Eden Research plc (AIM: EDEN ) is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries. Eden's products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites. To date, they have been primarily used on high-value fruits and vegetables, improving crop yields and marketability, with equal or better performance when compared with conventional pesticides.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.