REV3AL Announces Liquidity Locker Service Launch And Trust Wallet Listing Amidst Record Token Growth

NEVIS, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS - News Direct - 29 January 2024 - REV3AL, a pioneering Web 2 and Web 3 cybersecurity company dedicated to safeguarding digital assets and combating a myriad of online threats, announced today a significant stride in its expansion plan. The company is set to launch its new liquidity locker service in the coming weeks, enhancing the security and trust in digital transactions.





At the same time, in a move that significantly increases the accessibility and security of REV3AL tokens (REV3L), they are now being listed on Trust Wallet. Trust Wallet, a leading cryptocurrency wallet used by over 60 million users globally, supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and is renowned for its robust security features. This listing allows for broader access and secure storage of REV3AL tokens, aligning with the company's commitment to providing safe and accessible digital asset solutions.



A spokesperson from REV3AL also commented that the company is in the final stages of negotiations with several Tier 1 and Tier 2 exchanges. This expansion will add REV3AL tokens to more trading platforms, complementing its existing presence on respected exchanges like Kucoin.



Coinciding with these announcements, the REV3AL token has experienced unprecedented growth, reaching new all-time highs Tuesday with a 1000% increase in value on Kucoin. This surge underscores the growing investor confidence and market enthusiasm surrounding REV3AL's innovative solutions.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About REV3AL REV3AL is strategically positioning itself in the $20 trillion cybersecurity market, focusing on addressing vulnerabilities not only in Web 2 but in Web 3 and the broader crypto space. By developing advanced verification and authentication services, REV3AL is not only enhancing security in the digital realm but also carving a niche for itself as a leader in this critical sector that has yet to be defined.



As REV3AL continues to expand its services and reach, the Asian market stands as a key area for growth and innovation. The company's focus on robust cybersecurity solutions for Web 3 and digital assets is more relevant than ever, addressing the pressing needs of an increasingly digital world.



