(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Calling Off the 14th WIEF, 6-8 February 2024



KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The host, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has called off the 14th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF), which was scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from 6 to 8 February 2024.

Regretfully, WIEF Foundation conveys this decision and recognises the disappointment and inconvenience it may cause everyone involved. This announcement may come as a significant setback to those who had diligently prepared for the event, and we acknowledge the challenges that this late notice may pose to participants, partners, sponsors and supporters.

For any inquiries, please contact +603 2163 5500 or ... .

