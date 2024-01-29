(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) PairedWorld Foundation Unveils Innovative Solution to Digital Addiction and Loneliness during World Economic Forum and Announces Key Additions to Its Board and Strategic Partnerships



DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, Jan 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 has come to an end, a critical theme has resonated throughout the discussions: the deep and complex relationship between technology and modern society. Key topics, such as the escalating issues of digital addiction, loneliness, and isolation, sparked intense debates. Initiatives like Human Change, along with dialogues among the world's tech leaders about technology's potential to enhance humanity, have set the stage. Leading this charge, the PairedWorld Foundation unveiled its innovative approach, marking a significant milestone in harnessing emerging technology to foster genuine human connection and combat societal challenges.

Tackling Modern-Day Challenges with Innovative Technology

PairedWorld Foundation is a global alliance of top experts and academics in neuroscience, psychology, blockchain, and behavioural economics, along with prominent figures from both Web2 and Web3 communities worldwide.

PairedWorld marks the next chapter in SocialFi and DeSoc, bridging blockchain technology with real-world interactions to elevate the Web3 landscape.

At the heart of this movement is the world's first In-Real-Life Human Connection Protocol' – a pioneering technology that authenticates and rewards genuine, real-world engagement.

"We are committed to creating a world where technology enhances our collective well-being," said Raluca Cherciu, Board President of the PairedWorld Foundation. "Though the digital revolution has ushered in an era of unparalleled global accessibility and knowledge exchange, it's an ironic twist of fate that it has also contributed to heightened feelings of isolation among individuals. This paradox is what we aim to address at PairedWorld".

After launching the world's first In-Real-Life Human Connection Protocol, PairedWorld is unveiling its inaugural application, w3meet - a pioneering mobile dApp that sets a new standard in the industry. The dApp is the first of its kind to reward real-world connections with $PAIRED, the ecosystem's token. w3meet offers a suite of features for users to initiate and fund gatherings, participate in curated events of all types, and engage in meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals. Currently available only for iOS, w3meet is poised to transform how we forge and nurture relationships in all stages of life. Download w3meet today and step into the future of social connectivity by joining the waitlist or securing a referral link from a current user. w3meet opens the door to a world of meaningful interactions, seamlessly blending technology with genuine human connection.

Distinguished Board Appointments and Strategic Partnerships

The PairedWorld Foundation proudly welcomes Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schwabe, the Co-Founder of the Blockchain Center at the University of Zurich, as a new member of its Board. Dr. Schwabe brings an unparalleled level of expertise in blockchain technology and governance, and his academic insights will be invaluable in guiding the Foundation's direction.

Joining Dr. Schwabe on the Board is Mr. Ralf Glabischnig, a renowned serial entrepreneur and investor. He is recognised for his instrumental role in developing a global blockchain ecosystem, particularly focusing on the famous 'Crypto Valley' in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as well as the 'Crypto Oasis' in the Middle East. He is also a founding member of the Crypto Valley Association and the Swiss Blockchain Federation.

In another exciting development, Inacta Ventures has come on board as a strategic partner, a move that is set to significantly boost the Foundation's global outreach and enhance its strategic planning capabilities.

The Foundation has also announced its partnership with The Digital Commonwealth, a multifaceted platform that integrates news, media, education, events, and venture capital, with Founder & CEO James Bowater also joining PairedWorld advisory board. This collaboration brings together a diverse community from various digital sectors, including AI, Blockchain, Crypto Assets, Digital Assets, Tokenisation, and Web3, enriching the Foundation's network and resources.

About Pairedworld

The PairedWorld Foundation is a collaborative initiative among leading experts and academics in the fields of Blockchain, Psychology, Neuroscience, Behavioral Economics, and Governance. Committed to creating a world where technology enhances our collective well-being, the Foundation introduces the world's first Proof of IRL Human Connection Protocol. Aiming to leverage Blockchain as a catalyst for positive social change, the PairedWorld Foundation seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and global communities alike more at or follow us on Twitter @PairedWorld .

About Inacta Ventures

As a network enabler and execution company, Inacta Ventures is dedicated to connecting startups and corporations in the WEB3 space. With a strong and proven network of partners and advisors, Inacta Ventures offers a comprehensive range of services to help clients navigate the complex world of Blockchain and WEB3. Services include advisory, venture building, smart capital and community building and turning WEB3 ideas into reality.

About The Digital Commonwealth

The Digital Commonwealth is a community centric hybrid news, media, education, events and venture capital platform.

Its community is drawn from the wider digital industries including Ai, Blockchain, Crypto Assets, Digital Assets, Fintech, Frontier Technologies, Metaverse, Quantum, Real World Assets, Tokenisation and Web3. Its community is drawn from the wider digital industries including Ai, Blockchain, Crypto Assets, Digital Assets, Fintech, Frontier Technologies, Metaverse, Quantum, Real World Assets, Tokenisation and Web3.

Media Relations

