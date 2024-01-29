100 Qualify For 7Th Katara Prize For Quran Recitation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara announced that 100 participants have qualified for the final for the 7th Katara Prize for Quran Recitation, which is held under the slogan“Adorn the Quran with your voices,” and under the official sponsorship of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

The screening committee selected 100 contestants to compete in the final qualifiers, out of 1,315 participants, from 64 Arab and foreign countries.

The number of qualifiers from Arab countries reached about 44 contestants, while 56 participants from non-Arab countries qualified.

The finalists will participate in the qualifiers for the seventh session through 20 television episodes. In each episode, five participants compete, and one of them is chosen to compete in the semi-final qualifying stage, in which 20 contestants compete, in addition to five contestants from the reserve, through five other episodes, in which five people compete in each episode, and one participant from each is qualified. An episode to compete in the final stage, and from the five finalists, the first three winners of the Katara Prize for Quran Recitation are announced, and all episodes are shown during the holy month of Ramadan on Qatar TV.

Nominations for the award were opened during the period extending from October 1 to December 15 last year.

The award's jury consists of six members, three of whom are certified in recitations and the rules of intonation, and three of whom are specialists in maqamat, beauty and sweetness of the voice.

The Katara Prize for Quran Recitation aims to encourage distinguished talents in reciting the Holy Quran, discover talented people, support them and introduce them to the world, honour distinguished and creative reciters, motivate emerging generations to adhere to their religion, and realise their duties towards their faith and Islamic message, and seeks to encourage Muslim children to turn to the Book of God.

The value of the prizes allocated for the Katara Prize for Quran Recitation is QR900,000. The first place winner will receive QR500,000, the second place winner, QR300,000, and third place winner will receive QR100,000.