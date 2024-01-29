Discover The Wyscale (WYS) Listing On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of WYscale on its platform in the Innovation zone (DeFi) and the WYS/USDT trading pair started from 2024-01-27 08:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit WYS for trading since 2024-02-01 08:00(UTC) Withdrawals for WYS will open at 2024-02-01 08:00 (UTC)

About WYS

WYS is a WRC-20 token deployed on the WYZth blockchain with an approximate currentmax supply of 1.66 million tokens and a mint amount of 1.66 million new tokens per quarter. The WYS token, the WYScale's native utility token, offers DeFi investors a unique gateway to fixed returns across varying timeframes. Having investment periods spanning Short Term (3 Months), Medium Term (12 Months), and Long Term (24 months), WYS caters to diverse risk appetites within the crypto community. DeFi investors can participate in WYS investments with as low as $50, enjoying the flexibility of monthly withdrawal options for both capital and interest.

Recognizing the importance of flexibility, WYScale introduces an early maturity option for all investment plans, allowing users to optimize their investment strategies according to market conditions. WYS token's integration with xt signifies the growing recognition of WYScale's commitment to creating a rewarding ecosystem for DeFi users. The listing on xt opens up new avenues for WYS token holders to engage with the broader crypto community, fostering liquidity and enabling seamless transactions on a global scale.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , verbally emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration. In a statement, Warin stated, "We are thrilled to welcome WYS to the xt platform, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering innovation within the decentralized finance space. The WYS token, with its focus on crypto mutual fund management, aligns seamlessly with our vision of providing our users with access to cutting-edge financial instruments. This listing further cements our position as a hub for innovative digital assets, catering to the ever-expanding needs of our global user base."

About WYscale



WYScale, the decentralized digital asset management company, is set to redefine the landscape of digital asset trading and investments. Having a mission to bridge the gap between traditional financial markets and the burgeoning crypto space, WYScale introduces a less lucrative yet highly rewarding ecosystem for DeFi users.

WYScale stands out by offering a variety of crypto mutual funds and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), enabling investors to spread their investments at regular intervals and mitigate the volatility associated with crypto markets. The platform boasts a diverse range of mutual funds, including those focused on Large, Mid & Small Market Cap, Market Making, No Risk APY, Liquidity Providing, Moderate Crypto, and New Token Venture Capital.

At the heart of WYScale's offerings is a range of diversified crypto investment solutions, providing DeFi investors with lucrative Annual Percentage Yields through its platform. By leveraging blockchain technology, WYScale curates and manages investment funds that cover the entire spectrum of digital assets available in the DeFi space. Investors can monitor their investments through dashboards, ensuring real-time tracking of capital and returns. The platform's unique approach to decentralized staking, coupled with an affiliate referral system and low transaction fees, further enhances its appeal to DeFi enthusiasts seeking value, equity, and innovation in every step of their journey.

About XT



Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base.

One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



