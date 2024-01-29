Boys & Girls Clubs Of Dorchester Celebrates 50 Years Of Serving Local Youth And Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

50th Logo

Since its 1974 inception, the Club has grown in size, expanded its diverse offerings, and touched the lives of countless youth and families.

- Bob Scannell, President & CEO Boys & Girls Clubs of DorchesterDORCHESTER, MA, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester (BGCD), a leading youth service organization in Boston, is celebrating 50 years of building Dorchester's future. Opened in 1974, the Club provides exceptional academic, athletic, and leadership enrichment initiatives to local youth and families and has become a cherished pillar of the Dorchester community.BGCD has grown its footprint from one to three clubhouses and serves over 4,000 youth and families. The Club is constantly adapting and expanding its programming in response to the community's needs and proudly offers fully inclusive programs including Project BIND (Boston Inclusion Network for Disabilities), Challenger Sports, and our afterschool and enrichment programming which is designed to encourage the educational and social skills of children of all abilities. The Club also has a highly respected early childhood education program that allows it to serve children starting at two months through 18 years.Throughout its evolution, BGCD has remained steadfast in its mission to welcome and connect young people and families to opportunities that embrace diversity, nurture growth, and inspire success. For only $5 a year, members can participate in over 200 renowned athletic, academic, and leadership initiatives, including the Club's Teens Rising Up program for character and leadership development, its award-winning Safe Summer Streets program, and its Power Forward program for college and career readiness.This year promises to be a notable one for BGCD. An alumni reunion and community 50th anniversary celebration has been added to an already-robust calendar of events, and a dazzling surprise is in the works to commemorate the day the Club opened its doors on July 4, 1974. This year, the Club will also step into the next phase of its growth. In response to unprecedented demand for high quality programming for children and teens in Boston and across the region, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester is partnering with The Martin Richard Foundation to create a one-of-a-kind Fieldhouse at Columbia Point. The Fieldhouse+ will serve as a hub for athletics, culture, and community and is designed to connect children and families with people and programs that will guide youth toward their full potential.“This year marks an important milestone for all of us,” notes BGCD CEO Bob Scannell .“As we acknowledge years of service to the Dorchester community, our focus is from this point forward, taking bold steps to ensure BGCD's impact continues to grow during the next 50. Our state-of-the-art Fieldhouse+, a renovation of the Marr Clubhouse, and exciting new programming are just a glimpse of what is to come.”About Boys & Girls Clubs of DorchesterEstablished in 1974, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester (BGCD) is dedicated to making a positive impact on the youth and families of the Dorchester community. Inside BGCD's three clubhouses is a place for Dorchester's young people to learn, explore talents, play, and make friends. A beacon of hope, BGCD is known for welcoming and connecting young people and families to opportunities that embrace diversity, nurture growth, and inspire success. Today, as always, members between ages five and 18 have access to 200+ activities for just $5 a year.

Hannah Kunze

Goodwin Consulting

+1 978-995-1552

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram