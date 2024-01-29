Optimize Advisors Announces Closure Of Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Optimize Advisors LLC (the“Advisor”), a Registered Investment Advisor primarily focused on applying artificial intelligence technology in equity option markets, has announced today that the Board of Trustees of Series Portfolios Trust, based upon the recommendation of the Advisor, has approved the termination and liquidation of the Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA: OAIE) (the“Fund”) immediately after the close of business on February 27, 2024.

“The decision was made for corporate reasons unrelated to performance of the Fund. We continue to be passionate believers in the power of our AI technology and approach,” said the Advisor's CEO, Gideon Agar.

The Fund will be closed to orders for new creation units on February 13, 2024, and The Fund's last day of trading will be February 26, 2024. The Fund will conclude operations and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders promptly after February 27, 2024. Shareholders who do not sell their Fund shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the Fund's net asset value (NAV). Customary brokerage charges may apply to transactions to sell Fund shares. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation.

About Optimize Advisors

Optimize Advisors LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. We utilize proprietary quantitative options AI models that are based on more than 10 years of options analytics research to extract Smart Sentiment from the options market, and to optimize options strategies targeting attractive risk and reward characteristics.

Carefully consider OAIE's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained at . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

SOURCE Optimize Advisors LLC

Gideon Agar

Optimize Advisors

+1 347-878-7910

email us here